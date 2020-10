03:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 'It could have been different' Read more MK Bezalel Smotrich responds to dispersed wedding in Givat Ze'ev: What frustrates me the most is that it could have been different. ► ◄ Last Briefs