02:12
Reported
Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Twitter to remove posts that deny the Holocaust
Twitter will follow in the footsteps of Facebook and remove posts that deny the Holocaust for violating its hateful conduct policy, a company spokeswoman told Bloomberg on Wednesday.
Twitter’s policy doesn’t explicitly state that denying violent events is against the rules, but the spokeswoman confirmed that “attempts to deny or diminish” violent events, including the Holocaust, would be removed based on the company’s interpretation of the policy.
