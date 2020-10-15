Minister Yankelevitch: An attack on police-civilian relations

Minister Omer Yankelevitch commented on the conduct of the police in dispersing the wedding in Givat Ze’ev on Wednesday night.

"The harsh images tonight from the wedding in Givat Ze’ev are a terrible attack on police-civilian relations. The guidelines must be enforced uncompromisingly, but the police must teach its officers to exercise discretion and a reasonable dose in the use of force, to prevent such horrific appearances."

"It is forbidden to hold a wedding contrary to the guidelines, but it is also forbidden for such an event to end like the arrest of terrorists in Shechem," she added.