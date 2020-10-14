Deri: The incident in Givat Ze'ev must be investigated immediately

Shas chairman, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, published another response to the violent dispersal of the wedding in Givat Ze’ev.

"I am shocked just as you are by the difficult scenes from the incident in Givat Ze’ev - a happy wedding that ends with pictures with blood as police officers lead family members with guns," he said.

"The guidelines and instructions of the Ministry of Health must be observed, but I do not intend to accept severe violence. I demanded unequivocally from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Security that the incident be investigated by an external party and that the truth be revealed. Whoever has to pay the price will be brought to justice immediately. I call on the public to continue to follow the guidelines despite the difficult pictures and despite the anger of us all," Deri added.