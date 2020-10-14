Minister Farkash-Hacohen discusses tourism with UAE counterpart

Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen spoke today (Wed, Oct 14) with Dr. Ahmad Balhoul Al Falasi, the UAE Minister overseeing tourism in the Gulf state. The two agreed to cooperate so as to enhance mutual visits between the people of both countries.

"Tonight I spoke to HE Minister Ahmad Belhoul the federal minister of economy & tourism. As two people with an energy background, we had a lot to discuss. Tourism is the best bridge between people. We will work towards a warm peace between our countries & nations," she tweeted after the meeting.