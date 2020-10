21:31 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Letter to Gal Gadot - on playing Cleopatra Read more The G-d of Israel has bestowed you with abundant blessing. I doubt very much that He is happy with your choice of roles. ► ◄ Last Briefs