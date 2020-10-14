Min Peretz: Sovereignty in actions - not words

Min Rafi Peretz reacted to the approval of more than 2,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

"Sovereignty in deeds and not in speech, this is the flag. The development of settlement continues, more than 1,000 housing units have been approved in Judea and Samaria. I welcome the move and am happy to be part of a government that approves development [of new Jewish neighborhoods] and application of sovereignty in our country," tweeted Peretz.