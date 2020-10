17:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 'Over 1/3 of virus cases happen to be haredim' During a briefing by the Director General of the Ministry of Health, he stated that the dispraportionate COVID-19 infection rate in the haredi sector is likely the outcome of continuing yeshiva studies within haredi neighborhoods. ► ◄ Last Briefs