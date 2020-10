15:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Dollar continues fall After the closing of today's currency exchange trading, the US Dollar was down 0.059%, finishing the day at NIS 3,384. The euro fell 0.533%, ending at NIS 3,971. ► ◄ Last Briefs