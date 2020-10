14:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Route 6: Death of one injured determined In the accident on Route 6 in the area of Eyal Interchange, the death of one of the injured was determined. The accident involved three trucks. ► ◄ Last Briefs