14:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Gush Etziyon celebrated approval of 1,100 housing units Around 1,100 housing units were approved as part of construction plans for Pnei Kedem, Kfar Eldad, Metzad, and Har Gilo. The Gush Etzion Regional Council head said: "The mission of developing the communities in Judea and Samaria continues to be one of the key issues for the State of Israel and the entire nation in this era, and we are grateful for the right to be at the forefront here in Gush Etzion.” ► ◄ Last Briefs