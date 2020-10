14:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Route 6: Three injured in Eyal Interchange area accident A car accident occurred between 3 trucks on Route 6 between Eyal Interchange and Nitzanei Oz. MDA paramedics report an unconscious, trapped truck driver and two lightly injured people evacuated to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs