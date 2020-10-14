Rabid dog found in Matat in Upper Galilee

A rabid puppy was found in the town of Matat in the Upper Galilee. Description of the dog: mixed breed, black color, drooping ears.

The Health Ministry asks anyone who has been in contact or whose animals came into contact in the area of the incident with the infected animal or a stray animal, between the dates from September 27th, 2020 to October 11th, 2020 inclusive, to contact the Health Bureau in Acre urgently, phone 04-995-5111, 04-995-5138, or to the health bureau nearest to his place of residence, in order to weigh the need for preventive treatment against rabies.