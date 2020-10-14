|
News BriefsTishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20
'Isolation days must be shortened as part of plan to leave lockdown'
Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Zvi Hauser commented on KAn News that coronavirus coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu is considering shortening the isolation days.
"I support Prof. Gamzu. The isolation days must be shortened as part of the plan for leaving the lockdown. After Switzerland and the Netherlands, Austria and France, Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic, Israel must also shorten the isolation days."
