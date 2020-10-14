Rubinstein on Mandelblit: 'What we heard yesterday was inappropriate'

Former Supreme Court Justice Eliakim Rubinstein responded to MK Mickey Zohar's remarks after the publication of Mandelblit's recordings: "The assumption that an Attorney General is filing cases against a prime minister because he was blackmailed for closing a case against him is so absurd. It's something that has no basis."

In an interview here on Kan Bet, Judge Rubinstein added: "The systems aren't perfect. What we heard yesterday was inappropriate, even the Attorney General himself understands this. He shouldn't have spoken like that. But the link between the two - to say that he filed such cases because he expected a decision from the state attorney - lowers the way the authorities are treated to the depths."