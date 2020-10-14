Sons of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef: Don't ascend rabbi's grave on memorial day

Rishon LeZion Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, President of the Council of Sages Rabbi Shalom Cohen, and Rabbi David Yosef call not to go to the grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef on the anniversary of his passing due to the fear of the coronavirus.

"Although there is a virtue to ascend to the grave of the Tzaddik's mark on the anniversary, this year is different due to the current situation.

And we, the sons of the Rabbi, will be emissaries to pray for those who seek solid health, success in Torah and fear of Heaven, and all manner of good," the message reads.