MK at Knesset Plenum: Organized outline for flights starting next week

Deputy Transport Minister Uri Maklev today announced at the Knesset plenum in response to a query on the subject that the Transport Ministry is working to open the skies to flights, and that in the coming day the Ministry will present an orderly outline for flights during this period.

Deputy Minister Maklev also announced that they are working to reduce the days of isolation for those returning from abroad, since this is the main barrier that prevents the flights of citizens who do not want to spend days in isolation.

This, following today's Supreme Court answer to the petition submitted by Attorney Batya Sachs challenging the government prohibition on leaving the country. The petition "will be heard by a panel of three judges at the earliest opportunity," the decision says.