12:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Police closes Or Yehuda synagogue acting contrary to guidelines Police closed a synagogue in Or Yehuda that operated in contravention of government COVID-19 directives. A circumcision event was held in the synagogue with dozens of participants. Police dispersed those who were present in violation of guidelines and cited the synagogue's gabbai.