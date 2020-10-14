Movement for Quality Government demands Mickey Zohar be investigated

The Movement for Quality Government demands the Police Commissioner investigate Coalition Chairman MK Mickey Zohar for blackmail. This, following his threat to the Attorney General live in an interview with 103FM.

The Movement said "this is not the conduct of elected officials, and certainly not that of a ruling party. This is the conduct of a gang drunk with power and an agenda that's doing everything to protect a prime minister accused of three serious indictments, in order to stay in power."