11:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Barrett responds to 'White Colonist' jab for adopting Haitians Read more Towards end of hearing, Senator Kennedy gives Barrett chance to respond to 'white colonist' accusation for adopting 2 Haitian children. ► ◄ Last Briefs