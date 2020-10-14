|
11:02
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20
Beit Shemesh police disperse large wedding
Police forces operating in the city of Beit Shemesh to force regulation compliance last night located a wedding that took place on the roof of a building with the participation of dozens of guests.
The police asked the guests to return to their homes, and issued a fine of NIS 5,000 to the manager of the place, as well as three additional fines for being in a place more than 1,000 meters from one's house.
Last Briefs