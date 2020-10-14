Tiktok rep: 'Anti-Semitic content has no place on our platform'

TikTok Government Relations in Israel Director Elizabeth Kanter participated this morning in a discussion on anti-Semitism on social networks in the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption, and Diaspora Committee.

"We believe that anti-Semitism is an abomination, that anti-Semitic content that expresses hatred has no place in our platform," Kanter stressed. "We have zero tolerance for organized hate groups and those associated with them. Our community guidelines reflect our values and when they are violated we take action, including removing the content and closing accounts."

Kanter and colleague Eric Shadowns, a policy director at TikTok with expertise in hate content, were invited to give the Committee an overview of the policies and actions taken by the social network to combat anti-Semitic content.