PM disavows Zohar's words: 'Said without my knowledge, unacceptable'

The Prime Minister rejected the words of Coalition Chairman Mickey Zohar, according to which "if Mandelblit doesn't resign and cancel the indictments, we'll reveal more things."

On behalf of the Prime Minister, it was stated, "The words of MK Miki Zohar were said without the Prime Minister's knowledge and they are not his opinion. The Prime Minister did not discuss the matter with MK Zohar. The Prime Minister disavows the remarks that are unacceptable to him."