Agriculture Ministry: Avian flu discovered in Hadera area coop

Avian influenza was discovered in a coop on Kibbutz Ma'anit in the Menashe Regional Council.

Upon receiving the initial results, the Agriculture Ministry imposed a closure on the poultry farm and restrictions on poultry farms in the area, in accordance with procedure.

The strain diagnosed is H5N8 which is a type of avian influenza virus that infects wild birds, farm birds, and yard poultry, and so far no cases of infection in humans with this species are known. The Agriculture Ministry emphasizes that one may continue consuming poultry and eggs.