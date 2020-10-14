|
10:13
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20
Dozens of suspects from south arrested, suspected drug trafficking
Dozens of suspects in southern Bedouin settlements were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking following operations by an undercover police agent.
During the arrest of the suspects, police seized property allegedly obtained while committing an offense and gathered further evidence. The suspects were taken for questioning, and during the day some of the suspects will be brought before the Magistrate's Court in Be'er Sheva for a hearing on extending their remand.
