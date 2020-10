10:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 MK Asher 'intentionally didn't approve regulations' Knesset Constitution Committee Chairman MK Yaakov Asher said in a discussion on extending the closure restrictions approved by the government last night: "I intentionally didn't approve the government regulations on Sunday. I wanted to see how they'd react." ► ◄ Last Briefs