Health Ministry: 5th grade and up will return when we reach 250/day

During a discussion at the State Audit Committee chaired by MK Ofer Shelach this morning on the outline of returning to school, Health Ministry Department of Education and Promotion Director Efrat Aflalo said returning to school in 5th grade and above will be possible when we reach 250 positive coronavirus tests a day.

"This is now a repetition of the kindergarten frameworks 0-6. There are no disagreements among Ministry senior officials, everyone agrees that we'll only reach the level of morbidity as determined in the strategy in advance: 1st-4th will return when we achieve up to 1,000 a day. Fifth graders and up will only return if we reach 250 per day. The return will be the same way the school year began - without capsules until third grade. The changes will be in daily operation - there will be no more transfer of teachers and external operators between groups. There will be a refinement of procedures for teaching and kindergarten staffs so that in daily conduct they will be wearing masks. The Health Ministry recommendation that they also need a clear shield over the mask is being considered."