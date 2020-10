09:28 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Holiday packages distributed to Jewish women in Arab villages Read more Anti-assimilation group secretly distributes packages for Rosh Hashana, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot to Jewish women living in Arab villages. ► ◄ Last Briefs