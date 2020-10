08:37 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Knesset Coalition Chairman calls on Attorney General to resign Knesset Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar says the Attorney General should resign, return the office keys, and dismiss the indictments against Netanyahu: "If they don't do this, there'll be an earthquake here," he told Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs