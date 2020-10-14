IDF offers three isolation options

As of yesterday in closed IDF units, the option of home isolation will be prioritized, which will be approved by a unit commander in the rank of Lt. Col, after verifying ability to perform the isolation as required in the soldier's home.

In case of need for isolation in a framework, Personnel Division facilities can be used. It is the responsibility of the unit to ensure that soldiers stay in home isolation and the required coronavirus test is performed according to procedures.

There are three isolation options: