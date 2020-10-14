MK Shelach: In no way did small businesses have to close

MK Ofer Shelach today said in a Reshet Bet interview: "In no way should small businesses have been closed. The ban on takeaways has no basis, it was possible to run small restaurants and shops with a limit on the number of people in the space. Only in Israel is everything closed because they do not want to harm politically strong sectors."

On early elections in Yesh Atid, Shelach said: "Elections have not yet been scheduled in the way I would like to see them. Until we open the confrontation with Netanyahu, there will be no real government alternative."