07:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Supreme Court will hear petition against prohibition to leave country The Supreme Court today issued an answer to the petition submitted by Attorney Batya Sachs challenging the government prohibition on leaving the country. The petition "will be heard by a panel of three judges at the earliest opportunity," the decision says.