07:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 9 lightly injured in car accident on Route 1 Nine people were lightly injured in a car accident between a bus, truck, and a private vehicle on Route No. 1 in the direction of Tel Aviv, near Hemed Interchange. ► ◄ Last Briefs