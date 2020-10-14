Germany committed to sharing COVID vaccine with Israel

The German government has committed to provide Israel with the option of procuring the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca if it is found to be safe and effective, the Israeli Embassy in Germany told the Globes financial newspaper on Tuesday.

The EU has signed an agreement with UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca to reserve 400 million vaccinations, and according to the Israeli Embassy in Berlin, Germany will insist that Israel, which is an associate member of the EU, will be considered part of the EU.