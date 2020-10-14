|
News BriefsTishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20
UAE official: We have grown accustomed to PA's lack of loyalty
A senior United Arab Emirates official on Tuesday fired back at the Palestinian Arab ambassador to France after he attacked the UAE over its establishment of formal relations with Israel, Times of Israel reported.
The envoy, Salman El Herfi, blasted both the UAE and Bahrain in an interview with French magazine Le Point, saying, among other things, that these countries “have become more Israeli than Israel” and are violating the charter of the United Nations.
