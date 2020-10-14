FBI: Michigan armed militia also targeted Virginia governor

An FBI agent testified on Tuesday that the heavily armed right-wing militia that plotted to kidnap Michigan's governor also discussed similar action against Virginia's governor, AFP reports.

In a bond hearing for five of the 13 men charged last week, agent Richard Trask told the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that the men, angry about COVID-19 lockdown measures, among other issues, talked about "taking a sitting governor," specifically mentioning Michigan and Virginia, according to the report.