News BriefsTishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20
Hezbollah criticizes make-up of delegation for talks with Israel
Hours before the start of negotiations on the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel, the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Tuesday night issued a statement in which it expressed opposition to the composition of the Lebanese delegation.
"This is a severe blow to the resistance and an acceptance of the Israeli rationale which desires normalization," said Hezbollah in the statement quoted by Kan News.
