Netherlands announces partial lockdown

The Netherlands will go into "partial lockdown" to curb one of Europe's biggest coronavirus surges Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday, according to AFP.

The new restrictions include orders for all bars, cafes and restaurants to close. The sale of alcohol and cannabis will also be banned after 8:00 p.m. in a bid to reduce the social contacts that have led to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Rutte said of the steps.