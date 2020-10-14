US Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) told i24NEWS on Tuesday that bipartisan consensus in Washington will ensure Israel will maintain its qualitative military edge in the Middle East and insisted the Jewish state's security concerns are a top priority on Capitol Hill.

"Given the historic agreement with the UAE, with Bahrain, and subsequent discussions of the UAE and potentially others acquiring the most advanced military fighter on the planet, the F-35, we feel it's important to reiterate this and show that Congress' position is very clear: Israel must retain maintain a qualitative military edge," replied Schneider.