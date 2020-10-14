'The public is not being considered in the decisions being made today'

Prof. Hagai Levine, chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, on Tuesday night criticized the decisions being made regarding the coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio), Levine said, "The perception of the professional echelon is that 'if someone above me has decided otherwise, I toss aside my entire professional truth and go with it.' The gatekeepers need to set the limit."

He continued, "Health is not just the absence of disease. In the decisions made today, the public is not counted, only the coronavirus data and even they are looked at incorrectly. Decisions must be made out of discretion - not fear."