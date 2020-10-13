Amy Coney Barrett: Roe vs Wade isn't a super-precedent

During her second day of hearings, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was asked by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar to define a "super-precedent" case. Democrats have been focusing intensely on Barrett's views on abortion and the Roe vs Wade case.

Replying to Klobuchar, Barrett said a "super-precedent" was a case that would never be overturned as there was no longer any debate on the issues involved. She added that, "I‘m answering a lot of questions about Roe, which I think indicates that Roe doesn’t fall in that category."

However, she added that her understanding did not necessarily mean that she thought Roe should be overturned.