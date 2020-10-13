Biden: 'The only senior Trump cares about is the senior Donald Trump'

Joe Biden is currently campaigning in Florida and addressed issues of relevance to the elderly.

He accused President Trump of treating older citizens as if they were "expendable," as quoted by The Guardian.

"I prayed for his recovery when he got Covid," Biden said. "And I hoped he’d at least come out of it somewhat chastened. But what has he done? He’s just doubled down on the misinformation he did before and making it worse.

Biden added that, "The only senior Donald Trump cares about is the senior Donald Trump."