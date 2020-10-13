|
Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Johnson & Johnson drops 3% after trials for covid-19 vaccine paused
Johnson & Johnson has dropped three percent in premarket trading in what appears to be a response to its halting of trials for a coronavirus vaccine, Business Insider reports.
Yesterday the company (which owns Janssen Pharmaceuticals) announced that it had paused phase 3 of its vaccine trials, after a trial volunteer became ill. The volunteer was one of 60,000 trial participants.
