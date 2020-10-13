Trump wants 'big' virus relief bill; Republicans want 'targeted relief'

Despite calls from US President Donald Trump for a large coronavirus stimulus fund, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Senate would be voting on a "targeted relief" plan, Business Insider reports.

McConnell added that the bill would stress aid to small businesses, and said that, "Unless Democrats block this aid for workers, we will have time to pass it before we proceed as planned to the pending Supreme Court nomination as soon as it is reported by the Judiciary Committee."

Earlier today, Trump tweeted, not for the first time, in favor of a broad relief spending plan, writing: "STIMULUS! Go big or go home!!!" His support for greater spending is a change of course from views he expressed up until last week.