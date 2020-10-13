Poland neutralizes 5-ton bomb dating back to WW2 attack on German warship

Poland has neutralized a five-ton shell, nicknamed "Tallboy" and also known as an "earthquake bomb," that was found near the Baltic port city of Świnoujście, PolandIN reports.

The bomb is the largest of its kind in Europe and possibly in the world. It measured 6.44 meters and contained 2.4 tons of explosives.

It was discovered last year when the port area was dredged, having lain there undisturbed since the RAF dropped it in an attack on a German warship in 1945. Preparations for the neutralization lasted over a year due to various issues that needed to be addressed, including establishing a security zone in the area.