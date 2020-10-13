Amy Coney Barrett: Wrong 'to make my opinion known about precedents'

During the second day of hearings for President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett was asked by Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, to give her opinions on abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Barrett responded that she thought it would be wrong as a sitting judge "to make my opinion known about precedents," and added that, "I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law [and] no agenda to try to overrule" other decisions."

She also stated that she had "never tried to impose" her personal (Catholic) views on others in any area of her life.