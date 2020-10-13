Despite surge in virus cases, Russia 'doesn't see the sense' in lockdown

Russia reported its highest number of daily coronavirus fatalities today since the start of the pandemic, with 244 deaths in the past 24 hours, The Guardian reports. The number of new confirmed cases also hit a new record at 14,000 diagnoses.

Nonetheless, the head of the country’s health watchdog, Anna Popova, said: "Despite the fact that we see these figures are growing, in Russia we are not talking about shutting down the economy, halting activity or business. We do not see the sense in doing this."