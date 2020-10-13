Mitt Romney: 'The world is watching America with abject horror'

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has released a statement criticizing both his own party and the Democrats for creating what he calls "a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass, that is unbecoming of any free nation."

"I’m troubled by our politics ... the president calls the Democratic ... candidate a 'monster' [and] labels the Speaker of the House 'crazy.'"

Romney also blamed the Democratic party for statements of its own: "Pelosi tears up the president’s State of the Union speech on national television. Keith Olbermann calls the president a terrorist." He noted that "their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others."

He accused those engaging in such talk as encouraging "the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from intemperate word to dangerous action. The world is watching America with abject horror."

"Many Americans are frightened for our country, so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent. It is time to lower the heat," he said. "The leaders must tone it down, leaders from the top and leaders of all stripes. Parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone. The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that."