21:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 MK Osnat Mark: Legal cases against PM only opened due to 'threats' Following the publication of various recordings of the Attorney-General's words, spoken in private five years ago, MK Osnat Mark (Likud) wrote on Twitter this evening that, "The cases against [PM] Netanyahu are the result of pressure and threats. [We need] a commission of inquiry immediately."