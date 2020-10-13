Attorney-General responds to publication of words spoken privately 5yrs ago

Attorney-General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit issued an official response this evening to the publication of recordings in which he can be heard sharply attacking then-State Attorney, Shai Nitzan.

"The Attorney-General regrets the publication of an exchange of words, some of which was conducted in a somewhat casual form, taken from a private conversation between close friends around five years ago," the statement reads.

"There is no connection whatsoever between the words then spoken and expert decisions subsequently made regarding certain investigations. Those decisions were made in a professional manner, based solely on evidence provided and the letter of the law."